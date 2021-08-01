Showers for some, relief from the heat for most, Heat Advisory for a few Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is bringing some showers and storms this morning. These showers will give MOST of us relief, however, Coahoma and Quitman counties in Mississippi are under another HEAT ADVISORY today as heat indices could climb near or higher than 105 degrees before the front fully moves through.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 80s (except for portions of Mississippi where hot and dry conditions will persist a bit longer) | You can check the WMC Radar here.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 72 | Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

THIS WEEK: A nice week with a much needed break from the heat and humidity! Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

