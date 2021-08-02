168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Nearly 170 students in Marion School District are in quarantine after just one full week of school.

With students heading back to class amid the increase in COVID-19 Delta variant cases, a highly transmissible strain, cases in the classroom were expected to increase. Marion school officials say over the course of a week, seven students tested positive for the virus along with three staff members.

After contact tracing, 168 students and three staff are now in quarantine due to possible exposure.

A spokesperson with Marion School District says another 10 students and 15 staff members avoided quarantine as a result of having been vaccinated.

The district says it is following Arkansas Department of Health guidelines regarding vaccines and quarantine: those who have been fully vaccinated and may have been exposed to the virus with no symptoms are not required to quarantine.

The district continues to strongly encourage its students and staff to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors and practice social distancing.

A community vaccination clinic will be open Wednesday, August 4 at the Patriot Arena from 1-6 p.m. and a staff vaccine clinic is open Thursday, August 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The district says both clinics are open to the public.

A $200 stipend is up for grabs among staff members who can show documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.