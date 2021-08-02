Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion

COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year((Source: WMC))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Nearly 170 students in Marion School District are in quarantine after just one full week of school.

With students heading back to class amid the increase in COVID-19 Delta variant cases, a highly transmissible strain, cases in the classroom were expected to increase. Marion school officials say over the course of a week, seven students tested positive for the virus along with three staff members.

After contact tracing, 168 students and three staff are now in quarantine due to possible exposure.

A spokesperson with Marion School District says another 10 students and 15 staff members avoided quarantine as a result of having been vaccinated.

The district says it is following Arkansas Department of Health guidelines regarding vaccines and quarantine: those who have been fully vaccinated and may have been exposed to the virus with no symptoms are not required to quarantine.

The district continues to strongly encourage its students and staff to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors and practice social distancing.

A community vaccination clinic will be open Wednesday, August 4 at the Patriot Arena from 1-6 p.m. and a staff vaccine clinic is open Thursday, August 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The district says both clinics are open to the public.

A $200 stipend is up for grabs among staff members who can show documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 bridge reopens
I-40 bridge reopens after months of closure
Inmate escapes SCDC custody
Shelby County Division of Corrections re-apprehends escaped inmate
Chardai Smith mugshot
Five-car crash, woman charged with vehicular homicide
A police car.
One shot, non-critical injuries
Patient receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Amid deadly Delta surge, vaccination rates increase in Shelby County, Mid-South

Latest News

Austin-East renaming
Austin-East adjusts security measures ahead of new school year
Dr. Toni Whitaker
BTS Health Dr. Toni Whitaker special health care & edu needs
Dr. Toni Whitaker
Mid-South pediatrician shares how parents can mentally prepare children for return to school
Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom