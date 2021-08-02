Advertise with Us
Austin-East adjusts security measures ahead of new school year

For the 2021-22 school year, Austin-East students will not be required to use clear backpacks, or undergo daily searches upon entry to the school.
Austin-East renaming
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Austin-East Magnet High School officials said many of the security protocols put into place last spring will not be enforced during the upcoming school year.

School officials said the security measures implemented last spring were precautionary measures taken by KCS and the school administration. The increased efforts came after the deaths of multiple Austin-East students and the death of Anthony J. Thompson Jr. during an officer-involved shooting inside the school building.

Additional security measures were added, including increased cameras, a door alarm system that notifies for unauthorized entry/exit and increased law enforcement outside the campus and community at arrival and dismissal times.

For the 2021-22 school year, Austin-East students will not be required to use clear backpacks, or undergo daily searches upon entry to the school. Students will be expected to adhere to random searches at entry and on campus, according to school administrators.

“As a school, we are committed to improving communications, interactions and relationships with our school security using input and ideas from our students and families,” school officials said. “As we continue to heal, we appreciate the love and support from the community and are hopeful and excited for a new school year. At AE, we are Achieving Excellence- Every Student! Every Day.”

