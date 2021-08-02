Advertise with Us
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Breakdown: Why corn can cause the humidity to rise

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Corn can release a lot of moisture and it is referred to as “corn sweat”. During the summer months an acre of corn can “sweat” up to 4,000 gallons of water in one day. When all of the moisture gets released by the crops, it can increase humidity in the immediate area where the corn is located which can increase the heat index values.

Explanation on corn sweat
Explanation on corn sweat(NWS Cleveland OH)

When temperatures reach above 80 degrees, corn along with a few other crops can release moisture into the atmosphere through transpiration. This process “transpiration” is a cooling mechanism. Moisture within plant leaves evaporates into the air. Plants draw water out of the ground through their roots.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

