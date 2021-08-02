Advertise with Us
Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

