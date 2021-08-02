Advertise with Us
High pressure ushers in a cooler, drier pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the upper Midwest is making for a mild start to the month of August here in the Mid-South. Dry conditions, with below average temperatures, and low humidity will be in place for much of the week as a result.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

