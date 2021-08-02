Advertise with Us
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas set a record Monday in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson conferred the sobering news on Twitter, announcing the state of Arkansas saw its highest increase in hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, 81 people were hospitalized and 15 more were placed on ventilators.

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.

“We continue to see nearly all hospitalizations among the unvaccinated,” Hutchinson stated. “Do your part to help. Hospitals are full and the only remedy is for more Arkansans to be vaccinated.”

Since the vaccine became available, the state has given 81.4% of the 2.892 million doses it has received. Just over 1 million residents are fully immunized.

