Masks again required for Shelby County-owned buildings

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced Monday the return of mandatory masks for county-owned buildings.

According to Harris’ tweet, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, masks will be required for everyone, including vaccinated individuals, in county-owned facilities that are open to the public.

In the same tweet, the mayor encouraged vaccinations.

“The way out of this pandemic is -- and has always been -- to make sure our loved ones get vaccinated. #ContinuetheCourse,” Harris tweeted.

Shelby County, like much of the country, is seeing rising COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the county reported its largest daily increase in new cases since the beginning of the year.

Last wee, the CDC recommended everyone wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.

A new health directive is expected for Shelby County this week, but last week leaders said it would only recommend masks in accordance with the CDC’s new guidance.

