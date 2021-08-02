Mid-South pediatrician shares how parents can mentally prepare children for return to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students are preparing to head back to class across the Mid-South.

We talked to Dr. Toni Whitaker, a local developmental and behavioral pediatrician, about what you can do to help your children mentally prepare for the first day of class.

“With all the rules and guidelines for your specific school will be the first big step,” said Whitaker. “And then helping your child interpret those. “For younger children example developmentally they will need something different than older children and teens or those with disabilities or delays that may have some trouble understanding probably need a little extra time and some practice.”

If you have little kids, or if your child has a learning disability, Whitaker says it’s a good idea to practice handwashing and how to social distance at home.

She also says to make sure to keep an open line of communication with your child’s teachers throughout the school year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.