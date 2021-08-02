Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Over 100 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - After a full week of school, the Marion School District has reported seven students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting 169 students to quarantine.

“Things continue to head in the wrong direction in our community and most parts of our country,” said Methodist infectious disease specialist Dr. Shirin Mazumder.

Mazumder recommends parents with children eligible for the vaccine to get them vaccinated, and says there’s a large number of children who cannot get vaccinated and is why masking is so important.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of children that are not eligible for the vaccine based on their age and I think that we need to do everything we can to keep them as safe as possible. And I do think that universal masking in schools is really important,” Mazumder said.

When it comes to masking in schools, because of Act 1002, districts cannot mandate masks. Last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he would like to amend the act.

Senator Keith Ingram says the governor has indicated he will call a special session Wednesday morning.

“This makes no sense not letting the local school districts make the decisions,” Ingram said.

The governor and Ingram have both said it’s not going to be easy, but say the safety of children and teachers is most important.

“Oh, I don’t think there’s any question that it’s going to be very difficult,” Ingram said. “It’s an uphill climb. I’m not sure the votes are there as of today.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Inmate escapes SCDC custody
Shelby County Division of Corrections re-apprehends escaped inmate
I-40 bridge reopens
I-40 bridge reopens after months of closure
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health dept. reports steady increase in new COVID-19 cases as new health director steps in
Chardai Smith mugshot
Five-car crash, woman charged with vehicular homicide

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Over 100 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school
10 positive tests, 169 students quarantined
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist