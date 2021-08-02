Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Published: Aug. 2, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.
This week, Dr. Mazumder gave advice to families as students return to in-person learning and steps vaccinated parents can take to protect their kids.
