Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson and Joe Birch
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder gave advice to families as students return to in-person learning and steps vaccinated parents can take to protect their kids.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

