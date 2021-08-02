Advertise with Us
Quiet weather pattern ahead this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As a cold front makes its finally push south of the area, there will be a chance for a few light showers. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi, but most of the area will stay dry. It will feel slightly humid today, but humidity will continue to drop behind the front. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will feel fairly pleasant Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures running about 5 degrees below average. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and more humid with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but most areas will likely remain dry and hot.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

