Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Raven Saunders does ‘X’ protest at Olympic ceremony to support oppressed communities

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of our Mid-South Olympians, Ole Miss Rebel Raven Saunders, is bringing home a medal.

Her hard work and perseverance earned her a silver medal in the women’s shot put.

Saunders was very open about her journey to Tokyo. After her first Olympics in Rio in 2016, she struggled with her mental health.

A topic front and center at the Olympic games this year.

Saunders used her moment on the podium win to speak up.

During the photo-op at her medals ceremony, Saunders lifted her arms above her head and formed an “X’ with her wrists.

”X is the cross-section, the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet. For me, I represent so many wonderful communities who are constantly being held down all around the world, I just wanna stand up for them. Let them know that there’s somebody who represents them, looks like them, who understands the things they’re going through who’s willing to use their platform to speak up. The LGBTQIA, community, the Black community, people who are dealing with mental health issues. I see you, I’m here for you, and I’m standing with you.”

The International Olympic Committee has prohibited athletes from protesting on the podium. It’s not clear if she will face any penalties.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 bridge reopens
I-40 bridge reopens after months of closure
Inmate escapes SCDC custody
Shelby County Division of Corrections re-apprehends escaped inmate
Chardai Smith mugshot
Five-car crash, woman charged with vehicular homicide
A police car.
One shot, non-critical injuries
Patient receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Amid deadly Delta surge, vaccination rates increase in Shelby County, Mid-South

Latest News

Dr. Toni Whitaker
Mid-South pediatrician shares how parents can mentally prepare children for return to school
Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports largest daily COVID-19 caseload since January
Father-son duo key to Oxford pole vaulter Sam Kendricks’ Olympic success
Kendricks in isolation: Pole vaulter eliminated after positive COVID-19 test
Rochelle Stevens gives track and field update
Olympic analyst Rochelle Stevens: Track and Field updates