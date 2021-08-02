Raven Saunders does ‘X’ protest at Olympic ceremony to support oppressed communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of our Mid-South Olympians, Ole Miss Rebel Raven Saunders, is bringing home a medal.

Her hard work and perseverance earned her a silver medal in the women’s shot put.

Saunders was very open about her journey to Tokyo. After her first Olympics in Rio in 2016, she struggled with her mental health.

A topic front and center at the Olympic games this year.

Saunders used her moment on the podium win to speak up.

During the photo-op at her medals ceremony, Saunders lifted her arms above her head and formed an “X’ with her wrists.

”X is the cross-section, the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet. For me, I represent so many wonderful communities who are constantly being held down all around the world, I just wanna stand up for them. Let them know that there’s somebody who represents them, looks like them, who understands the things they’re going through who’s willing to use their platform to speak up. The LGBTQIA, community, the Black community, people who are dealing with mental health issues. I see you, I’m here for you, and I’m standing with you.”

The International Olympic Committee has prohibited athletes from protesting on the podium. It’s not clear if she will face any penalties.

