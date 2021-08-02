Remaining lanes of I-40 reopen Monday ahead of schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The remaining lanes of the I-40 bridge reopened around 1 p.m. Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said earlier in the day all westbound lanes and ramps along I-40 would reopen by 3 p.m., but traffic began moving even earlier.

Eastbound lanes reopened Saturday night after nearly three months of repairs following the discovery of a major crack in a steel beam beneath the bridge’s truss.

TDOT says the ramp from Metal Museum Drive to I-55 south will remain closed as well as the currently closed right lane from Riverside Drive to I-55 south.

All other ramps around the I-55 and Crump interchange reopened.

