Mid-South colleges clear thousands in student debt

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Two Mid-South colleges have cancelled thousands in student debt.

Rust College and Coahoma Community College have cleared debt for students using CARES Act funding.

Coahoma Community College announcd it’s canceled roughly $433,000 in student debt for students who have faced financial hard ship during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many of our students have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. We are fortunate to have the capacity to help reduce some anxiety and stress for our students by providing relief in the form of debt reduction as it pertains to costs incurred for a student’s education,” noted Towner.

The goal was to increase access and affordability for students to continue or complete their education after the disruption from the pandemic.

Rust College says more than $150,000 in student debt has been paid in full.

This applies to students who were enrolled in the spring, summer and fall 2020 semesters, as well as spring and summer 2021 semesters. Rust used funding from the CARES Act to cancel outstanding student debt and bring student accounts to a zero balance.

