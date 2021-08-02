Sex offender convicted in 2018 rape of UofM student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A criminal court jury hit a Memphis man, who is also a sex offender, with a rape conviction Friday along with three other charges.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Willie James Taylor was found guilty of rape, two counts of promoting prostitution and assault involving bodily injury in connection to the rape of a freshman at the University of Memphis back in 2018.

The victim took the stand during the trial, testifying that in September of 2018 a woman she met online befriended her and shared that she worked for Taylor, according to the DA’s office. She told the court the woman told her she could make money as an escort.

The 18-year-old victim says she later learned the woman worked for Taylor as a prostitute and recruiter after the two met her and drove her to a hotel in Whitehaven where Taylor raped her.

Taylor has been a registered sex offender since 2007 for sexual battery conviction, according to the DA’s office.

He also has a pending aggravated rape cold case from 2005 involving a 16-year-old high school student.

Taylor remains behind bars as he awaits sentencing.

