Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports largest daily COVID-19 caseload since January

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported the highest COVID-19 numbers since January.

Sunday’s daily caseload had 534 COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are more than 3,700 active cases.

That’s nearly 1,500 more than last Sunday.

The pandemic death toll in Shelby County is a little more than 1,700.

These rising cases come as the new health director for the Shelby County Health Department takes over Monday.

Dr. Michelle Taylor said her first priority is to improve the vaccination rate in the county.

The White Station High school grad has 5 degrees from schools including Howard University, Johns Hopkins University and Harvard she is a military veteran and has spent the past 20 years as a pediatrician.

