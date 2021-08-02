Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer will not seek re-election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said Monday she will not seek a second term.

Sawyer was elected to the commission in 2018, representing District 7. A year later she ran for mayor of the City of Memphis.

She still has a year left of her term.

Three years ago, I was elected to be the commissioner of District 7 with 81% of the vote. Today, I announced I will not be seeking re-election. Thank you to everyone who has supported my leadership and this journey. More to come.



According to the Commercial Appeal, Sawyer plans to focus on her education in the immediate future.. She is pursuing a master’s degree in communication with a focus on race and political rhetoric.

Before being elected to county commission, Sawyer led the #TakeEmDown901 movement and successfully called for the removal of Confederate statues from Memphis’ public parks.

