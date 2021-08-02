Advertisement

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer will not seek re-election

Commissioner Tami Sawyer is one of the main advocates of the bill.
Commissioner Tami Sawyer is one of the main advocates of the bill.(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said Monday she will not seek a second term.

Sawyer was elected to the commission in 2018, representing District 7. A year later she ran for mayor of the City of Memphis.

She still has a year left of her term.

“Three years ago, I was elected to be the commissioner of District 7 with 81% of the vote,” Sawyer tweeted Monday. “Today, I announced I will not be seeking re-election. Thank you to everyone who has supported my leadership and this journey. More to come.”

According to the Commercial Appeal, Sawyer plans to focus on her education in the immediate future.. She is pursuing a master’s degree in communication with a focus on race and political rhetoric.

Before being elected to county commission, Sawyer led the #TakeEmDown901 movement and successfully called for the removal of Confederate statues from Memphis’ public parks.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Man erases gang graffiti in Whitehaven

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

News

Strickland and new council members sworn in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

College Football

Single-game tickets for 2021 UofM football season now available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Single-game tickets for the upcoming University of Memphis football season are up for grabs.

News

Operation squirrel gate at WMC Action News 5

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

Latest News

News

RAW: Ruby Wilson's funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Education

TCAP results: Data shows declines in student academic proficiency in all subjects and grades

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn are speaking Monday about the results of spring test results for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment program.

News

WATCH: BBB warns against flood-salvaged cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Aretha Franklin's childhood home saved from demolition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Askin

News

Man charged with grabbing woman outside her apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

I-40 Bridge Shutdown

Remaining lanes of I-40 reopen Monday ahead of schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The remaining lanes of the I-40 bridge reopened around 1 p.m. Monday.