Shelby County Schools emphasizes in-person learning is top priority for new school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the first day of class just days away for Shelby County Schools (SCS), district leaders wanted to send a unified message to families that in-person learning is its priority, and that it’s excited to welcome students back to the classroom.

“[Teachers] are planning out their lessons this week,” said SCS Chief Academic Officer Jaron Carson. “They’re planning out how the structure of the school year will look.”

Carson said that the first month will feature a new social emotional learning curriculum for students transitioning back into an in-person learning routine.

@SCSK12Unified holding media availability to give a look into what the upcoming school year will look like for students. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/wLdHrEmpRw — Parker King (@King_Reports) August 2, 2021

There will also be diagnostics over the first 20 days of school to see where students fall academically, and to tier them off and determine how much academic assistance is required for each student.

Assessing learning loss from the 2020-2021 school year, is part of the main focus, according to Carson.due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The priorities for this school year will be literacy through all grades, specifically with grades k-2.

“We’re trying to reduce that class ratio from 1-to-25 to 1-to-13 by providing extra support inside the classrooms, extra TAs,” Carson said.

To accomplish this, Carson said they’ll need 750 new TAs, and SCS said it’s hired 83 percent of that goal, roughly 620 people.

“We know that in-person is going to be safe, and we have all of the precautions and measures in place for a safe return,” said Valerie Matthews, SCS’s assistant superintendent of virtual education and logistics.

What SCS leaders are emphasizing is registration.

In April, SCS sent a notification that all families have to register their kids for the upcoming school year, as compared to automatic enrollment in previous school years.

As of Monday, 25 percent of students remain unregistered, but district officials are hoping to tackle that number during the district’s Gear Up Day on Tuesday.

“All schools will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with staff available to assist parents with anything that they will need to ensure that their student is ready for school on Monday,” said Dr. Angela Hargrave, SCS executive director of student equity enrollment & discipline.

As far as COVID-19 trends go, the district is monitoring the uptick in cases in Shelby County, but remain confident its supply of both teachers and equipment will secure a conducive learning environment for students.

“If a teacher needs to be out because they’re sick or quarantined, we’re going to have someone come in to address in-person learning and support,” said SCS chief of communications Jerica Phillips.

“We are the only district in the state of Tennessee where the entire district from pre-k to grade 12 that is a 1-to-1 district,” Matthews said. “That means every single student has their own device.”

Matthews and Phillips say this along with assisting parents with acquiring stable internet connectivity, will provide a vital learning outlet to students if they do find themselves in quarantine.

“If a student needs to be out, the same way they would submit a sick note to their teacher, that teacher can certainly provide additional options for them to work online and to use their device while they’re out,” Phillips said. “They’ll still need to work asynchronously at home, do their work, turn it in, but it won’t be like the teacher will be teaching live while they’re in quarantine.”

Should there be an outbreak in COVID-19 cases, Phillips said the situation would be addressed on a school-by-school basis, not having to close-down the entire district unless it was absolutely necessary.

“That is still open,” Phillips said, acknowledging the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in Shelby County. “I wouldn’t say there is a yes or no, right or wrong, answer when it comes to shuttering schools again.”

Phillips said that if the district were to close in-person learning or should several schools, at the least, be forced to close, the Memphis Virtual School, where students would access online learning, has the capacity to handle large amounts of students, and the school has been expanded to accept student from grades 4-12.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.