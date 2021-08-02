Shelby McEwen finishes 12th in Men’s high jump finals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What makes so many Olympic stories great are the journey athletes go on to make it to the world stage.

Just 5 years ago, Abbeville’s Shelby McEwen was playing college basketball at Northwest Mississippi. Today, he solidified his spot as one of the best high jumpers in the world.

McEwen jumping in the men’s high jump finals where he placed 12th after clearing 2.27 meters, which was the 3rd height in the finals.

Shelby McEwen shared his story with Action News 5 where he took us back to his roots, a street in Abbeville Mississippi where his entire family lives. They were all rooting for him as he represented Team USA.

“It’s all about having fun. Just an honor to be here, be in my first Olympics and make the finals. Feeling good, it’s motivation from here and can always get better from here. Just a blessing to be here and in my first Olympic finals,” McEwen said.

McEwen said he’s not done. He’s just getting started.

