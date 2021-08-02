Showers possible today, big drop in temps & humidity

Advertise with Us
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As a cold front makes its finally push south of the area, there will be a chance for a few light showers. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi, but most of the area will stay dry. It will feel slightly humid today, but humidity will continue to drop behind the front. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be clear tonight with lows in the lower to upper 60s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 86 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will feel pleasant and mild on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures running about 5 degrees below average. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and more humid with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible.

