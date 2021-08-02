Single-game tickets for 2021 UofM football season now available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Single-game tickets for the upcoming University of Memphis football season are up for grabs.

UofM Athletics says single-game tickets for Mississippi State will not be on sale until August 16 at $60 per seat.

There are also mini ticket plans available:

Blue Pack: starts at $70 per seat and included the Mississippi State game and either Nicholls State, UTSA or Tulane games

Gray Pack starts at $90 per seat and features the Mississippi State game, one American Athletic Conference game and either Nicholls State or UTSA.

The university says fans can also snag season tickets starting at $99.

For more information on ticket sales and plans, visit www.GoTigersGoTix.com or call (901) 678-2331.

