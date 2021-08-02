WATCH: Governor, education commissioner to discuss TCAP results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn are speaking Monday about the results of spring results for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program.

They’re expected to discuss opportunities for Tennessee to accelerate student achievement.

They’ll likely also answer questions about COVID-19 protocols in schools as cases spike again.

Watch live above at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.