Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 bridge reopens
I-40 bridge reopens after months of closure
Inmate escapes SCDC custody
Shelby County Division of Corrections re-apprehends escaped inmate
Chardai Smith mugshot
Five-car crash, woman charged with vehicular homicide
A police car.
One shot, non-critical injuries
Patient receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Amid deadly Delta surge, vaccination rates increase in Shelby County, Mid-South

Latest News

Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
Several Seattle restaurants, bars require customers to show vaccination proof
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
Dr. Toni Whitaker
Mid-South pediatrician shares how parents can mentally prepare children for return to school
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends