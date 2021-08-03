Bottom Line: What to buy in August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Although summer may be winding down, your chances to save money this month will only be ramping up! Consumer Reports says August is a great month to save money on high-quality products thanks to Labor Day and back-to-school sales.

Back-to-school and end-of-summer shopping are here!

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“Back to school shopping is in full swing. It will run through probably mid to late September, you’ll probably be seeing deals on all the tech devices that you’ll need for the school season whether that’s laptops or computers, printers, wireless routers. And a good way to shop when you’re shopping back to school is to not try to find everything once. Shop for whatever you need as you see it,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor.

First up on deep-discount: computers.

CR found the Mac Mini for $649 at Amazon.

The Mac Mini shows fast speeds in CR’s performance tests and scores well in owner satisfaction.

Next, strengthen your connection, and make it more secure by upgrading your router.

The Netgear Orbi Mesh Router System is $97 at Amazon.

CR says this mesh network scored very well for mid-range and far-range distances in its tests.

Another item that can go a long way this school year: a tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet is $530 at Amazon.

And finally, you can at least try to keep that college dorm room clean with a robotic vacuum.

This Eufy RoboVac is $220 at Amazon.

CR says this extremely quiet robovac excelled at cleaning and navigating this specially designed test laboratory.

“Vacuums, in general, tend to go on sale all throughout the year, so my best recommendation is to never pay full price for a vacuum,” said Gordon.

Consumer Reports says to keep in mind that the deals included in this report can be gone before you know it so you should take advantage of a sale early, especially on popular products.

