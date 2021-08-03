City of Germantown requiring all city employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Labor Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown is giving all city employees until Labor Day to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or possibly be placed put on administrative leave or termination.

The requirement comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in Shelby County. The city says if one of its departments is understaffed due to COVID-19, it cannot deliver the services that residents expect and deserve.

All employees must have proof of vaccination on file with HR or they will not be considered fully vaccinated. Effective immediately, all employees who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks at all times while on city property or performing city business.

Employees who are not vaccinated will also be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19.

