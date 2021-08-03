Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City of Germantown requiring all city employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Labor Day

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5)(WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown is giving all city employees until Labor Day to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or possibly be placed put on administrative leave or termination.

The requirement comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in Shelby County. The city says if one of its departments is understaffed due to COVID-19, it cannot deliver the services that residents expect and deserve.

All employees must have proof of vaccination on file with HR or they will not be considered fully vaccinated. Effective immediately, all employees who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks at all times while on city property or performing city business.

Employees who are not vaccinated will also be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Tennessee health commissioner says the days of mandates are over
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health dept. reports steady increase in new COVID-19 cases as new health director steps in
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
New school year begins for students in Tipton County
New school year begins for students in Tipton County
LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Over 400 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school