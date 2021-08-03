Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City of Memphis outlines plans for millions in COVID-19 relief funding

By Brandon Richardson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We now know how the City of Memphis plans to spend millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funding.

The city outlined its plans Tuesday, and Action News 5′s Brandon Richard has a breakdown of where that money’s going.

City officials expect to get about $160 million from the American Rescue Plan Act Congress approved earlier this year.

Tuesday morning, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and his administration outlined how they’d like to spend about $96 million of that money over the next couple of years.

One of the big areas is on public safety

Memphis plans to spend $4.8 million on its Group Violence Intervention Program, a program aimed at preventing violence by focusing on those most likely to commit it.

The city also wants to spend $6 million upgrading public safety technology, including installing more ShotSpotter technology to help MPD detect gunshots.

Another $6 million would go toward a take-home car program for MPD.

Some $495,000 would go to pay for a staff psychologist for MPD, something the department doesn’t currently have.

And $12 million would be spent on recruitment incentives -- things like sign-on bonuses for police officers and money to help officers relocate to Memphis.

We’ll show you some other areas the city plans to spend this money on coming up at 5.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Tennessee health commissioner says the days of mandates are over
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health dept. reports steady increase in new COVID-19 cases as new health director steps in
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders does ‘X’ protest at Olympic ceremony to support oppressed communities

Latest News

Tennessee lawmaker threatens to call special session on school mask mandates
Commissioner Tami Sawyer is one of the main advocates of the bill.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer will not seek re-election
House Speaker Cameron Sexton
Tennessee House speaker may call special session to ban school mask mandates
Bill Lee wins Republican Primary for Tennessee governor
Governor Bill Lee issues limited continuing state of emergency