City of Memphis outlines plans for millions in COVID-19 relief funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We now know how the City of Memphis plans to spend millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funding.

The city outlined its plans Tuesday, and Action News 5′s Brandon Richard has a breakdown of where that money’s going.

City officials expect to get about $160 million from the American Rescue Plan Act Congress approved earlier this year.

Tuesday morning, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and his administration outlined how they’d like to spend about $96 million of that money over the next couple of years.

One of the big areas is on public safety

Memphis plans to spend $4.8 million on its Group Violence Intervention Program, a program aimed at preventing violence by focusing on those most likely to commit it.

The city also wants to spend $6 million upgrading public safety technology, including installing more ShotSpotter technology to help MPD detect gunshots.

Another $6 million would go toward a take-home car program for MPD.

Some $495,000 would go to pay for a staff psychologist for MPD, something the department doesn’t currently have.

And $12 million would be spent on recruitment incentives -- things like sign-on bonuses for police officers and money to help officers relocate to Memphis.

