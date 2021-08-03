Advertise with Us
Dry and less humid for the next few days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures and humidity dropped dramatically behind a cold front yesterday. It’s a pleasant morning with low humidity and temperatures in the 60s. It will be a beautiful August afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be about 10 degrees below average tonight with temperatures in the lower 60s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 65 degrees. Northeast at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have another nice day Wednesday with temperatures running about 5 degrees below average. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low humidity. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 90 degrees and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and more humid with highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70. It will also start to feel more humid on Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will also crank up slightly this weekend. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry.

