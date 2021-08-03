Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer who is charged in a deadly high-speed crash is undergoing a mental evaluation.

27-year-old Antonio Marshall is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Latrice Barnett left the Shelby County courthouse speechless and in tears Monday. She’d hope to get a glimpse of the man accused of killing her son and cousin.

Marshall did not make an appearance, but his lawyer Blake Ballin showed up to veteran’s court.

“Because of the coronavirus, and especially given the new outbreaks, the judges have told us not to have people in court unless they’re scheduled for a hearing or for an arraignment. He wasn’t scheduled for either of those,” said Ballin.

Marshall is accused of hitting and killing 19-year-old Travis Parham and his 42-year-old uncle, Wallace Morris, in the crash that happened on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive in late June. They were pulling out onto Walnut Grove when investigators say Marshall hit their car so hard it split into two pieces. The speed limit on that road is 45 miles an hour. Marshall was going 114.

Ballin says Marshall is currently undergoing a mental evaluation.

“He is active duty armed services so the judge wanted him to go to the VA. Unfortunately because he’s active duty, the VA couldn’t help them, so we got him involved with a private practitioner. So, he is under the care of a mental health specialist right now,” explained Ballin.

The family of Parham and Morris say the last month has been like hell. They were disappointed that Marshall did not appear in court.

:If they would have lost two people’s in their lives, they would understand how we feel. But as of now, they don’t understand,” said Susan Hunt, relative of Morris and Parham.

Marshall’s next court date is September 20.

