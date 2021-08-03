Frontier Airlines opens nonstop flight from Memphis to Miami

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport says it will soon have a nonstop flight from Memphis to Miami thanks to Frontier Airlines.

The flights will begin making the trip starting November 1 running three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday:

Memphis to Miami

Departs: 6:35 p.m. (CT)

Arrives: 10 p.m. (ET)

Miami to Memphis

Departs: 4:05 p.m. (ET)

Arrives: 5 p.m. (CT)

The airport says Miami joins three other routes for Frontier, including Denver, Las Vegas and Orlando.

“We are thrilled to see Frontier continue to expand at MEM,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We expect that our passengers will welcome this low-cost option to a destination as popular as Miami.”

Tickets are available at www.flyfrontier.com.

For more information about these and other flights, visit http://www.flymemphis.com/flights

