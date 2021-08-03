Advertise with Us
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital says two children died over the weekend from COVID-19.

The hospital did not share the children’s ages but said one died in the hospital and another died on the way to the hospital.

Both children died from complications of the virus, according to LeBonheur.

This brings the total number of pediatric deaths from COVID-19 at LeBonheur to six since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier Tuesday, two doctors with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare discussed the “devastating trajectory” of this latest COVID-19 surge.

