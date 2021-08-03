Advertise with Us
LIVE: Arkansas governor gives COVID-19 update after record hospitalizations

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero are giving an update Tuesday afternoon on the state’s response to this latest COVID-19 surge.

On Monday, the state set a new record for hospitalizations with 81 people admitted in a single day.

Watch the briefing at 1:30 p.m. live in the player above.

