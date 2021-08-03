Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LIVE: Infectious disease specialist discussing ‘devastating trajectory’ of COVID surge

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is holding a briefing Tuesday focused on the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Shirin Mazumder along with hospitalist Dr. John Eick are hosting the briefing to discuss the “devastating trajectory our community continues on with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Watch live in the player above at 1:30.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Tennessee health commissioner says the days of mandates are over
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health dept. reports steady increase in new COVID-19 cases as new health director steps in
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders does ‘X’ protest at Olympic ceremony to support oppressed communities

Latest News

Arkansas COVID-19 briefing Aug. 3, 2021
Vaccine demand up in Arkansas as state sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Arkansas COVID-19 briefing Aug. 3, 2021
Arkansas COVID-19 briefing Aug. 3, 2021
Shelby County Health Department issues new health order
Memphis city councilman to present resolution on reinstating city mask mandate