Man shot dead in Hyde Park

Police say a man was shot to death on North Hollywood in Memphis Aug. 3, 2021.
Police say a man was shot to death on North Hollywood in Memphis Aug. 3, 2021.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Memphis’ Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers responded around noon to North Hollywood Street near Norman Avenue.

Police found an adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators haven’t released any information about a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

