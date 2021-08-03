Man shot dead in Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Memphis’ Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers responded around noon to North Hollywood Street near Norman Avenue.

Police found an adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators haven’t released any information about a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

