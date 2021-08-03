Memphis city councilman to present resolution on reinstating city mask mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis city council member has plans to present a resolution on the reinstatement of the city mask mandate.

Memphis City Councilman and joint task force member Jeff Warren is sponsoring the resolution set to go before the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Tuesday.

So far, there has been no word of any sort of mask mandate coming into play since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted back in early June.

CDC guidance suggests masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. Shelby County Health Department is following suit highly recommending masking and getting the vaccine.

During a COVID-19 briefing Monday morning, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says she believes the days of government mandates regarding COVID-19 are over.

We’ll have an update from the City Council as we learn more about the resolution.

