Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis city councilman to present resolution on reinstating city mask mandate

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis city council member has plans to present a resolution on the reinstatement of the city mask mandate.

Memphis City Councilman and joint task force member Jeff Warren is sponsoring the resolution set to go before the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Tuesday.

So far, there has been no word of any sort of mask mandate coming into play since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted back in early June.

CDC guidance suggests masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. Shelby County Health Department is following suit highly recommending masking and getting the vaccine.

During a COVID-19 briefing Monday morning, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says she believes the days of government mandates regarding COVID-19 are over.

We’ll have an update from the City Council as we learn more about the resolution.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Tennessee health commissioner says the days of mandates are over
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health dept. reports steady increase in new COVID-19 cases as new health director steps in
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders does ‘X’ protest at Olympic ceremony to support oppressed communities

Latest News

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby Co. health directive leaves out mandates, leans on ‘strong’ recommendations for masks, vaccines
Over 100 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school
Marion School District officials encourage student vaccinations after 7 cases identified
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US