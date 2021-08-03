Mid-Southerners named on White House HBCU Scholars list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities announced four of the Mid-South’s very own as 2021 HBCU Scholars.

The program recognizes 86 undergraduate, graduate and professional students for their academic, leadership and civic engagement achievements.

The list names:

Doug McCollum | from Memphis, Tennessee | attends Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tennessee

DeShawn Barnes | from West Memphis, Arkansas | attends Lane College, Jackson, Tennessee

Kelsey Henderson | from Memphis, Tennessee | attends Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tennessee

Spencer Jones | from Marion, Arkansas | attends Dillard University, New Orleans, Louisianna

The four Mid-Southerners were selected from a pool of over 200 applications.

The White House says HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the initiative and their institutions.

“The HBCU Scholars announced today [Tuesday] all have demonstrated remarkable dedication to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have nurtured for generations,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The students who hold this honor are committed to creating a more just and equitable society through their civic engagement. They are leaders and change-makers in their communities, and I cannot wait to learn from them as they serve as ambassadors both for the White House Initiative and their institutions of higher education.”

