Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-Southerners named on White House HBCU Scholars list

FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C.
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C.(Source: Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities announced four of the Mid-South’s very own as 2021 HBCU Scholars.

The program recognizes 86 undergraduate, graduate and professional students for their academic, leadership and civic engagement achievements.

The list names:

  • Doug McCollum | from Memphis, Tennessee | attends Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tennessee
  • DeShawn Barnes | from West Memphis, Arkansas | attends Lane College, Jackson, Tennessee
  • Kelsey Henderson | from Memphis, Tennessee | attends Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tennessee
  • Spencer Jones | from Marion, Arkansas | attends Dillard University, New Orleans, Louisianna

The four Mid-Southerners were selected from a pool of over 200 applications.

The White House says HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the initiative and their institutions.

“The HBCU Scholars announced today [Tuesday] all have demonstrated remarkable dedication to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have nurtured for generations,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The students who hold this honor are committed to creating a more just and equitable society through their civic engagement. They are leaders and change-makers in their communities, and I cannot wait to learn from them as they serve as ambassadors both for the White House Initiative and their institutions of higher education.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Tennessee health commissioner says the days of mandates are over
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health dept. reports steady increase in new COVID-19 cases as new health director steps in
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders does ‘X’ protest at Olympic ceremony to support oppressed communities
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation

Latest News

Keonna Champion
TBI, SCSO searching for Keonna Champion
Over 100 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school
Marion School District officials encourage student vaccinations after 7 cases identified
Registered sex offender found guilty of raping UofM student
UofM student, rape victim gets justice with conviction
Xander Schauffele of the United States watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second...
WGCFESJI participant wins Olympic gold