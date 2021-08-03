Advertise with Us
More sunshine and dry weather ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sun will mix with clouds at times with high temperatures in the upper 80s Wednesday, and then rising into the low 90s by Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but most areas will likely remain dry and hot. It will feel quite muggy with heat index values around 100.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

