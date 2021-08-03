Advertise with Us
Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies

Clarissa and Raven Saunders at Burke on Thursday. (Source: WCSC)
Clarissa and Raven Saunders at Burke on Thursday. (Source: WCSC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WMC) - The mother of Mid-South Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders is reportedly dead.

Newspaper The Post and Courier says Raven’s coach, Herbert Johnson, confirmed Clarissa Saunders died Tuesday morning in Orlando, Florida where she was attending watch parties to watch her daughter compete along with her second daughter Tanzania.

Raven took to Twitter to confirm the news and share how much she loves her mother and the great woman she knew her to be.

“My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me,” she wrote.

The newspaper says the USA Track and Field and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee expressed it condolences in a public statement:

“Her mother leaves behind an incredible legacy in her daughter for who we are all so proud and grateful to all our teammate,” spokesperson Susan Hazzard said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Saunders family during his difficult time.”

It is unclear what Clarissa’s cause of death is at this time.

