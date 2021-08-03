Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies

ORLANDO, Fla. (WMC) - The mother of Mid-South Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders is reportedly dead.

Newspaper The Post and Courier says Raven’s coach, Herbert Johnson, confirmed Clarissa Saunders died Tuesday morning in Orlando, Florida where she was attending watch parties to watch her daughter compete along with her second daughter Tanzania.

Raven took to Twitter to confirm the news and share how much she loves her mother and the great woman she knew her to be.

“My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me,” she wrote.

Hoping off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family. My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel 🙏🏾 I will always and forever love you. https://t.co/XWOjE56EjI — Raven HULK Saunders (@GiveMe1Shot) August 3, 2021

The newspaper says the USA Track and Field and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee expressed it condolences in a public statement:

“Her mother leaves behind an incredible legacy in her daughter for who we are all so proud and grateful to all our teammate,” spokesperson Susan Hazzard said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Saunders family during his difficult time.”

It is unclear what Clarissa’s cause of death is at this time.

