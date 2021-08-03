NBA free agency begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After all the wheeling and dealing on NBA Draft night last week for the Memphis Grizzlies, it’s not surprising the Mid-South’s NBA team is relatively quiet on the first day of free agency. As a matter of fact, most of the activity has players re-signing with their own teams, including a couple with Memphis ties.

Guard Will Barton, a former Memphis Tiger, re-signs with the Denver Nuggets on a contract reported at two years and $32 million. Former Lausanne Star Cameron Payne re-ups with the NBA runner-up Phoenix Suns.

His deal was reported at $19 million for three years.

Payne backs up All-Star Chris Paul, who gets the biggest cha-ching of free agency, four years, $120 million to remain in Phoenix.

He’ll be 40 years old when this deal is done. A couple of other deals, former Griz Kyle Lowry agrees to a three-year $90 million deal to leave Toronto and head to South Beach with the Heat.

Former Griz Mike Conley will stay in Utah. His Price tag os $72.5 million for three years.

And former Tiger Derrick Rose will stay with the New York Knicks for three years at $43 million.

The NBA salary cap is set at $112.4 million per team.

The luxury tax set at $136.6 million.

