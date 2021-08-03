Advertise with Us
New school year begins for students in Tipton County
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TIPTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Schools kicked off the new school year Tuesday.

As students walked into Munford High School, they were greeted by Principal Courtney Fee.

“It’s great to think about the students coming back and getting to see them face to face,” Fee said.

The district is back to 100 percent in-person learning. To keep everyone safe, the district has complied a list of guidelines.

“We are of course following our district guidelines for masks to be optional, and what we try to do at this school site is really create an environment where we understand that is a personal decision,” Fee said.

The district also states temperature checks upon arrival to school will not be required at this time.

Extra cleaning will be done throughout each building, especially on frequently touched surfaces such as light switches, doorknobs, and bathrooms.

Jennifer Heiselman says her child is new to the district and says they are both excited to doing in-person learning.

“Last year, he was in virtual school all year, so this is his first time back in about a year and a half,” Heiselman said.

If a student tests positive, the parent should notify the school nurse or administrator who will then notify the COVID-19 contact designee. Contact tracing will be done through the Tennessee Department of Health.

“We have a full time at LeBonheur nurse on our staff, and so she is critical to making sure that we just keep track, you know is there a positive, who are the positives’ friends,” Fee said.

Heiselman says she’s comfortable with guidelines that are in place.

“He’s been vaccinated. We all have, so I’m less concerned now,” Heiselman said.

The district will be testing employees on a volunteer basis at the beginning of the school year and conducting mass testing after breaks.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

