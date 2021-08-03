North winds keep humidity low and temperatures below average...for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure continues to filter cool, dry air into the Mid-South and the pattern remains for a little longer. However, temperatures and humidity will gradually increase and reach a peak this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and muggy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy each day with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

