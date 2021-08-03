Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

North winds keep humidity low and temperatures below average...for now

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure continues to filter cool, dry air into the Mid-South and the pattern remains for a little longer. However, temperatures and humidity will gradually increase and reach a peak this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and muggy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy each day with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Tennessee health commissioner says the days of mandates are over
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health dept. reports steady increase in new COVID-19 cases as new health director steps in
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening Mid-South weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 3, 2021
Last week, a boat struck the submerged piling in Banks Channel and one passenger was ejected...
Breakdown: Why buoys are an important weather tool
weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
More sunshine and dry weather ahead