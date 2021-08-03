Olympian Erica Bougard to represent the Mid-South in heptathlon

Advertise with Us
By Chris Luther
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - Tuesday in Tokyo, one Mid-South Olympian will represent her home town on the international stage when she begins competing in the heptathlon.

Erica Bougard is a track and field star from Mississippi State University.

But Olympic dreams were not ones she experienced as a child growing up in Byhalia, Mississippi.

Bougard first wanted to play basketball.

“I did track and field just because it was another sport to get me in shape for basketball,” she said.

She held onto that basketball dream until realizing her sophomore year of college, her second year on a full ride scholarship, that she was pretty good at track and field.

“I definitely had a couple coaches in my ear, like even though it’s not basketball, you can still be successful in something else,” said Bougard.

Now, she is representing her country and Byhalia in the Heptathlon Competition.

The heptathalon includes seven track and field events in two days: 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin, and 800-meter run.

Bougard said she’s feeling great about her chances for a medal, but she needs to focus on her javelin and shot put throws to achieve that goal.

“Yeah, shot put is just a hard small metal ball and I’m a small person, so I got to get the technique down,” she said.

Bougard is also one of several “out” athletes in international track and field and is an advocate for LGBTQ rights.

“I use my platform now for like, even if we have like little kids in my DMs, like how did you do this or just helping people out and do what I can,” Bougard said.

Bougard said no matter what happens Tuesday when the qualification begins, she’ll be proud to represent her hometown in front of the world.

“I like being able to represent such a small place,” said Bougard. “Like you can come from the smallest town ever and nobody has ever heard of it, but you can still be just as successful on any thing. So, I’m really excited. It’s going to be a fun trip.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

