Over 400 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - The Marion School District has over 400 students quarantined Tuesday after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

After a full week of school, the school district reported seven students and three staff members tested positive for the virus, prompting 169 students to quarantine. The district announced Tuesday that its total number of positive cases on Monday was 18, which led to an additional 253 quarantines.

Marion School District says if all students and teachers had been wearing a mask appropriately, the 18 cases would be isolated, but there would be no quarantines for anyone else.

