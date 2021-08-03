PGA announces FedEx St. Jude Championship coming to Memphis in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The PGA Tour is making a change in venue for its first FedExCup Playoffs event and it’s coming straight to the Bluff City.

The kickoff event will be at TPC Southwind starting in 2022, according to the PGA Tour website.

“FedEx will serve as the title sponsor of the event, to be known as the FedEx St. Jude Championship, replacing the current title sponsor Northern Trust,” wrote the association in its announcement.

PGA says the FedEx St. Jude Championship will host 125 players in the FedExCup standings and 70 will move on to the BMW Championship.

Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, issued a statement on the news:

“Today’s announcement builds on the incredible history of decades of support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s lifesaving mission from our partners at FedEx, the world’s greatest golfers and the PGA TOUR. Memphis has been a PGA TOUR stop since 1970 and has brought fans together from around the world to generate more than $50 million to support the groundbreaking research and lifesaving treatment at St. Jude. We are deeply grateful for the support from the PGA TOUR, our partners at FedEx and golf fans around the world — and look forward to the FedEx St. Jude Championship in our hometown — showing the world how kindness and compassion can impact the lives of children everywhere.”

