Shelby Co. health directive leaves out mandates, leans on ‘strong’ recommendations for masks, vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued its 24th health directive Tuesday since the coronavirus pandemic hit the county by storm last year.

Health Directive No. 24 says masks are required to be used in some capacities while strongly recommending them in other areas.

The health department says it’s leaning on CDC mask guidance and is requiring masks for public transportation and when private businesses or public authorities, local, state or federal, have their own mask guidelines in place.

Other than those instances, masks remain highly recommended for the following:

You are aged two or older and not fully vaccinated and you are in an indoor public place.

You are in an outdoor setting that involves close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

You are in any indoor setting open to the public, regardless of whether you are vaccinated.

You have a condition or are taking medications that weakens your immune system in such a manner that you may not be protected even if you are fully vaccinated (unless your healthcare provider advises you not to wear a mask).

The health directive also stresses vaccinations as the Delta variant spreads throughout the Mid-South and the nation.

Anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Health Order No. 24 may be viewed online at http://shelbytnhealth.com/healthdirectives.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.