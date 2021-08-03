Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby Co. health directive leaves out mandates, leans on ‘strong’ recommendations for masks, vaccines

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued its 24th health directive Tuesday since the coronavirus pandemic hit the county by storm last year.

Health Directive No. 24 says masks are required to be used in some capacities while strongly recommending them in other areas.

The health department says it’s leaning on CDC mask guidance and is requiring masks for public transportation and when private businesses or public authorities, local, state or federal, have their own mask guidelines in place.

Other than those instances, masks remain highly recommended for the following:

  • You are aged two or older and not fully vaccinated and you are in an indoor public place.
  • You are in an outdoor setting that involves close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
  • You are in any indoor setting open to the public, regardless of whether you are vaccinated.
  • You have a condition or are taking medications that weakens your immune system in such a manner that you may not be protected even if you are fully vaccinated (unless your healthcare provider advises you not to wear a mask).

The health directive also stresses vaccinations as the Delta variant spreads throughout the Mid-South and the nation.

Anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Health Order No. 24 may be viewed online at http://shelbytnhealth.com/healthdirectives.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Tennessee health commissioner says the days of mandates are over
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health dept. reports steady increase in new COVID-19 cases as new health director steps in
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders does ‘X’ protest at Olympic ceremony to support oppressed communities
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation

Latest News

Over 100 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school
Marion School District officials encourage student vaccinations after 7 cases identified
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US
Tennessee lawmaker threatens to call special session on school mask mandates