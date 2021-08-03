Shelby County Schools outlines plan for students’ return to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s largest school district goes back to class in one week.

Shelby County Schools (SCS) returns next Monday, August 9. SCS dished out back-to-school information, including important COVID-19 protocol updates for parents and students Monday night during a virtual town hall.

SCS will require all students and staff to mask up while inside the school building or on the bus. Social distancing will be observed where possible. Hand washing and using hand sanitizer are both strongly recommended. SCS will have bottled water filling stations. All schools will be provided PPE. All areas will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

SCS says it will use sneeze guards and other barriers for protection from COVID-19. And if a staff members or student feels under the weather, err on the side of caution.

“Please remember to stay home when you are sick,” said Deputy Superintendent Angela Whitelaw. “Temperature checks are required for all employees, students, and visitors. So again, we are asking you all if you are not feeling well that day, please stay home, because we want to be safe. And we want to make sure that our students are safe.”

SCS will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Shelby County Health Department. SCS also says regular, in-person parent meetings will resume, as will field trips and school activities, including athletics.

SCS is reminding you to make sure their child’s computer device is fully charged before they go back to class, and remember school uniforms are required.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.