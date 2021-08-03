TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 26-year-old woman from Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Shelby County woman overnight. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies are also searching.

The agencies say 26-year-old Keonna Champion went missing around 7 p.m. Monday night in the Northaven area.

Keonna is 5’4”, 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach shirt, tie dye pants, and orange and green shoes.



If you can help locate Keonna, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/kSzvacydLI — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2021

Authorities say Champion has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance.

She has long braids and tattoos of Hello Kitty and Mickey Mouse on her arms.

If you see Champion, call Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7625 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

