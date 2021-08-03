TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 26-year-old woman from Shelby County
Have you seen Keonna Champion?
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Shelby County woman overnight. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies are also searching.
The agencies say 26-year-old Keonna Champion went missing around 7 p.m. Monday night in the Northaven area.
Authorities say Champion has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance.
She was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt and multi-colored pants.
She has long braids and tattoos of Hello Kitty and Mickey Mouse on her arms.
If you see Champion, call Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7625 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
