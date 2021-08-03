Advertise with Us
Teen arrested after 3-year-old girl injured in West Memphis shooting

(Source: Gray TV)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A three-year-old child was injured in a shooting in West Memphis Monday and police say a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, officers responded to East Baton in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they were advised that there was a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired in the roadway.

Police dispatch then received a call that a three-year-old girl was shot and was being transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. The victim was treated for her injuries and is in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation. Police have not confirmed what the 15-year-old has been charged with. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210 or Cirttendon County Crime Stopper at 870-732-4444.

