Tenn. sees vaccinations rise in 94 of 95 counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another push for the COVID-19 vaccine is coming from health leaders as nearly every Tennessee county is reporting an increase in interest.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the state has seen a 22 percent increase in vaccinations compared to last week.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said she feels the message about vaccines has been confusing as of late when talking about boosters and breakthrough cases. She wants Tennesseans to know her message is clear- vaccines work.

“The vaccine is the single best tool to fight COVID-19,” Piercey said.

Piercey opened Monday’s press briefing with the word on vaccination numbers, which she calls the good news.

“From 62,000 a week to 76,000 [vaccines administered] a week. That means Tennesseans, a lot of Tennesseans, who had been hesitant are saying I’m ready,” Piercey said.

Piercey reports 94 of the state’s 95 counties have seen an increase in vaccination numbers over the last week. Cocke County in eastern Tennessee is the only county not seeing the increase.

In Tennessee .18 percent of those who have been fully vaccinated have contracted COVID-19. Piercey said 93 percent of cases, 95 percent of deaths, and 90 percent of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.

“So, I don’t want you to get into the habit of thinking vaccine doesn’t matter and that you’re likely to get a breakthrough infection, because you’re very likely to not do that,” Piercey said.

Another number continuing to rise is the number of cases throughout the state. Piercey said the Delta variant has reached all corners of Tennessee, which is averaging more than 1,800 new cases a day. With cases and hospitalizations continuing to climb, there are few signs the surge will end soon.

“Generally, you’ll see a plateau stage before you see a decline,” Piercey said. “We are not yet at the plateau stage, we are still in an upward trajectory.”

Shelby County saw another 493 new cases between Sunday and Monday. The county is averaging nearly 1,600 vaccines administered a day.

Some hospitals are having capacity issues, but it’s not because they’re out of beds. They’re out of staff to care for the patients.

Nursing shortages are being felt across the country.

Piercey said with more than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, it’s reaching levels we saw in February during the post holiday surge in cases.

“Now, it is state wide and there is no area of the state that is immune to the Selta variant,” Piercey said.

Nearly 300 of the hospitalizations are in Shelby County.

“If you think back to the winter and remember when we had that big surge in January/February,” Piercey said. “Our level of hospitalizations is now at the level we were at in February. That’s clearly the wrong direction.”

Piercey said a few things make this experience different than what hospitals saw in the winter.

While some hospitals are reaching capacity, it’s not solely because of COVID patients. Hospitals are also seeing people being admitted for respiratory illnesses, like RSV, which typically spikes in the winter time. Tack all of this on to the nationwide staff shortage.

“In this scenario, hospitals are experiencing workplace shortages just like every other business you go in,” Piercey said. “Hospitals are not immune to that. So, when you’re looking for the highly trained, licensed staff it’s a very competitive environment.”

The state is helping support staffing needs, and Piercey recently started talks to receive federal help if necessary.

With hospitalizations and cases on the rise, Shelby County will issue a new health directive this week, strongly recommending masks indoors for everyone.

When it comes to back to school, the Tennessee Department of Health is recommending masks and encouraging vaccinations. Piercey doesn’t see any large mask mandates happening.

“I think the day of government mandates are over,” she said.

This weekend, Shelby County recorded its most COVID-19 cases since January. In light of that, Action News 5 reached out to Shelby County government to get a comment on if the health directive will still be issued just recommending masks and not mandating them. A representative from Mayor Lee Harris’ office said the health directive will be announced.

Starting Tuesday, masks are mandated when going into any county-owned building.

To find a vaccination location nearest you, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.