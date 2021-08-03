Tennessee lawmaker threatens to call special session on school mask mandates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A top Tennessee lawmaker is threatening to call a special session if school districts decide to mandate masks.

Most schools in the Mid-South are making masks optional. But Shelby County Schools has announced students and staff will be required to mask up when school starts next week.

Their mandate follows CDC guidance. But Tennessee House speaker Cameron Sexton is against it.

He says students shouldn’t have to wear one even though the Delta variant is more infectious.

He says there’s a 99% survival rate in minors.

He also blamed Memphis’ crime rate on schools being closed during the pandemic.

“I mean if we need to come in to have a special session and say that school systems cannot mandate masks in kids. I’m happy to do that,” said Sexton. “I’m sure our members are happy to do that. If they want to shut their schools, again, you want to talk about high crime in Shelby County and Memphis? Why do you think there’s high crime right now? Because the schools were shut down. Everybody was at home.”

We have not tracked down data to support that claim connecting crime rates to pandemic-related school closures at this time.

Most other school systems including Metro Nashville Public Schools had previously announced there would not be a mandate to wear masks in schools and it would be optional. Now they are meeting this week to reconsider.

Governor Bill Lee says parents should be the ones to decide if their child should wear masks.

Up until now, most Tennessee officials have said that mandating masks was a local decision.

